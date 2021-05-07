Man City Make Approach To Sign Brazilian Forward With Over 100 Goals For Youth Academy

The City Football Group have made an approach for rising 17 year-old Palmeiras winger Giovani Henrique, according to the latest reports to emerge from Brazil this week.

The City Football Group have made an approach for rising 17 year-old Palmeiras winger Giovani Henrique, according to the latest reports to emerge from Brazil this week.

These new reports linking South American talent with a move to the City Football Group is just the latest in a quick succession of recruitments from the continent, following the signing of Kayky from Fluminense and the pending transfer of fellow 17 year-old talent Metinho.

The strong recruitment drive in Brazil further highlights where the main focus of the Group appears to be at the moment, as CFG and Manchester City look to beat Europe's top clubs to scouting out the best young talents from across the globe.

According to a report from Brazilian news outlet UOL, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness on Friday, the City Football Group have made a first approach for the signing of Giovani Henrique and showed a willingness to spend €10 million on the emerging talent.

However, it is claimed that Brazilian club Palmeiras are targeting an initial fee of €20 million plus a further €5 million in performance bonuses. Perhaps most interestingly from the perspective of Manchester City fans, Sport Witness points out that UOL has reported that the player is in the Premier League side’s plans, and will continue to be, despite that initial refusal to take the €10 million offer.

UOL has highlighted the talents of the teenager, by pointing out that Giovani recorded over 100 goals for Palmeiras’ youth ranks - which would challenge the goal return of many of Manchester City's recent youth products.

In addition to the likes of the aforementioned Kayky and Metinho of Fluminense, Manchester City and the City Football Group have also acquired the likes of Yan Couto, Kluiverth Aguilar, and Diego Rosa from South America in recent months.

Furthermore, the City Football Group have extended their focus on the continent by expanding their portfolio of clubs to the likes of Montevideo in Uruguay - who now also have their own City Football Academy-style state-of-the-art training base.

