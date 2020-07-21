Man City 'make contact' with entourage of Man United forward - transfer fee already discussed

Manchester City have resurrected their interest in Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, according to Chilean media outlet La Cuarta as relayed by Sport Witness.

It was widely reported in the 2017/18 season that City were determined to sign Sanchez from Arsenal. However, the Chile international ended up signing for rivals Manchester United, where has enjoyed a torrid time.

Sanchez (31), has spent the present season on loan at Inter Milan, where he has three goals and nine assists in 24 appearances. His contract with United expires in June 2022.

La Cuarta claim that City have already made 'contact' with the player's entourage, and that a deal could be reached for €19.2M.

Ultimately, it appears unlikely that Pep Guardiola and the club have truly decided to make another attempt at signing Sanchez, especially as the forward has failed to come anywhere close to replicating his form at earlier clubs Udinese, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Moreover, if City were interested in signing him, it is unlikely that United would be able to secure anything other than a nominal transfer fee, given the star's exorbitant wages.

