Man City Make Contact With Jorges Mendes' Agency Over Move For 29 Goal Striker

Manchester City have reportedly made contact with the agency of Bundesliga striker Andre Silva over a possible move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Etihad officials are known to be in the market for a new centre-forward during the next few months, amid an ongoing restructuring at the football club in relation to playing personnel.

Just recently, both Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero both put pen to paper on permanent deals at FC Barcelona after the club allowed their Etihad contracts to run down.

Subsequently, Manchester City's hierarchy are on the look out for a new centre-forward to make up for the loss of goals as a result of the Argentine striker's departure on June 1st.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

According to the information of German newspaper SportBILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness on Wednesday, Manchester City have got in touch with the agency that represents Eintracht Frankfurt's star striker Andre Silva - Gestifute.

Interestingly, Manchester City officials will already have an existing working relationship with the agency, as they also represent several of the club's first-team stars, including the likes of Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, and Joao Cancelo.

According to the report from SportBILD, Andre Silva's advisors have only spoken to Frankfurt’s former sports director Fredi Bobic about a possible switch, while the Bundesliga club would like up to €40 million if any deal would come to fruition.

However, it is reported that Andre Silva's advisors are ‘entitled’ to around a quarter of the transfer fee in question, and so one would expect Frankfurt to demand a greater fee in order to make up for the initial financial loss to the representatives.

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

Andre Silva has been in sensational form this season fro Eintracht Frankfurt, with his overall goal contribution tally far outweighing the number of appearances made. Across 34 appearances in all competitions, the Portuguese striker has scored 29 goals with a further 10 assists to compliment.

With this sort of return in front of goal, the 25 year-old certainly won't be short of options and with his club missing out on Champions League football for next season, European super clubs could come calling for his services.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra