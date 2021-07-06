Man City Make Decision On Striker Amid Ongoing Transfer Speculation

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is going to be part of the first-team set-up at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to Richard Cawley.

The 18 year-old made his first-team debut in September last year, as he started and scored in a Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth. The teenager returned to the Etihad just three days later, as Pep Guardiola handed him his Premier League debut during the 5-2 defeat to Leicester.

Liam Delap, who played an instrumental part in Manchester City’s EDS sides Premier League 2 title triumph, scored 24 goals in 20 appearances in the division. Overall, Delap scored 30 goals in 27 matches in all competitions during the last campaign.

Reports had suggested that the teenager could be one of several academy prospects to be sent out on-loan for the new season, but according to Richard Cawley, that will not be the case.

It is reported that the Premier League champions have chosen not to send the striker out on loan for the new season, and that he will be part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad for the upcoming campaign.

A number of Championship clubs had been interested in potentially signing Delap, with Millwall boss Gary Rowett describing the teenager as the “best young striker around.”

The Millwall manager said that “Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around at the moment and every single Championship club, I’m sure, would be interested in taking him. Of course we’d be interested. But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him.”

Despite reported plans to include Delap as part of the first-team next season, Manchester City are currently looking to sign a striker this summer, as they seek to try and replace Sergio Aguero.

