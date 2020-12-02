SI.com
City Xtra
Man City make decision on the future of two club legends next summer - one star set to LEAVE

markgough96

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson says Manchester City hope to secure Sergio Aguero's future to the club for another season - however, club captain Fernandinho will be allowed to leave.

As City Xtra covered recently, it has been reported that the veteran Fernandinho has told his friends that he does not expect to be offered a new deal at the club.

The Brazilian is thus preparing to leave the club next summer as a free agent, with MLS clubs - including New York City - and clubs in his homeland possible destinations. 

Dawson has corroborated the report, saying that City will not offer Fernandinho a new deal. However, another club legend, Sergio Aguero, WILL be offered a 'shorter term' deal which City are hopeful the Argentine striker will sign. 

That is likely to be for another year - possibly with the option for a further year - as City appear reluctant to part ways the experienced forward just yet.

Aguero remains sidelined with a flare up in the knee that caused him to miss the end of last season - he did not travel with the squad for the 0-0 draw on Tuesday evening against FC Porto.

Fernandinho, similarly, has suffered his own injury trouble this season, but he has featured in the club's last two matches. 

With City set to rebuild the squad next summer, as per reports in the aftermath of Pep Guardiola's new two-year contract, it seems that Aguero will be a part of the process, whereas it has been decided to bid farewell to Fernandinho.

