Man City make decision to sell striker this summer

Top officials at the Etihad Stadium have made a decision on the future of Manchester City academy striker Lukas Nmecha, amid strong interest from his current employers on a loan basis, RSC Anderlecht.

Top officials at the Etihad Stadium have made a decision on the future of Manchester City academy striker Lukas Nmecha, amid strong interest from his current employers on a loan basis, RSC Anderlecht.

Manchester City loaned out Nmecha to play under Vincent Kompany in Belgium, and the striker has so far enjoyed his loan spell - scoring 14 goals and assisting three more during his time in the Belgian Pro League.

The German youngster’s contract with the Blues runs till the end of the 2022 season and Manchester City were thought to be interested in retaining him by offering a fresh contract owing to his impressive performances at Anderlecht.

However, according to Het Nieuwsblad as translated by Sport Witness on Thursday, the Manchester club have no intentions of keeping Nmecha beyond 2022, and will not offer him a new deal - having decided to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Inside the Man City dressing room at half-time at the Parc des Princes

READ MORE: Revealing the reaction of the City players to PSG victory

The Belgian side initially intended to extend Nmecha’s loan spell for another season, but this decision from Manchester City comes as a set back as they look to keep the youngster who has improved their attack significantly.

Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke admitted his side will do everything within their limits to sign the German U21 international on a permanent deal in the summer.

“Within our budgetary limits, we do everything we can to buy Nmecha permanently. We are working hard on it. Lukas likes to be here, looks for stability and can play European football. He is surrounded with love and can develop himself.”

With only one year left on his current contract, Manchester City will hope to get as much money as they can to avoid letting the player go on a free transfer. But the Belgian side have a small purse and will be left helpless if another club comes up with a bigger offer for the talented academy graduate.

READ MORE: When PSG made a £63M offer for Kevin de Bruyne

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy the secret behind Riyad Mahrez's goal vs PSG

“In the ideal scenario, for example, we will continue to work next season, so that he also scores more that way. The player has quite a say and with a year left on his contract, there may be a good price to be arranged with City.”

“Only that file is not in our hands. If there is a club with 15 million euros, we have to pass,” Verbeke said to the newspaper.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Nmecha is valued at €8 million by the Blues but it does not clearly state whether this is an acceptable fee for Anderlecht. Also, suggestions that Vincent Kompany’s past association with Manchester City will help the Belgian side convince City for a lower fee have been ‘denied’.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra