Man City make 'enquiries' for Juventus midfielder - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #12/13

The City Xtra transfer round-up returns, and to say a lot has happened since our last update would be an understatement. Manchester City secured the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final, after a 2-1 victory of Real Madrid on Friday night.

The transfer stories have ramped up again, with Manchester City reportedly still on the brink of a big defensive signing, as well as some possible attacking reinforcements.

Here's a complete round-up of events across day 12 and 13 of the summer transfer window...

Maine Rod

According to reports from TuttoJuve.com, Manchester City have made enquiries about Rodrigo Bentancur, offering €50 million for the Uruguayan midfielder. Juventus have unsurprisingly rejected the reported offer, deeming the player as 'non-transferrable'.

City fans may remember that it's not the first time the club have been linked with the 23-year-old, with various reports suggesting Pep Guardiola's side were prepared to rival the likes of Barcelona for his signature.

Striking Claims

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants a new striker at Manchester City, as per reports from ESPN. With Sergio Aguero’s contract running down and some nagging injury problems in recent weeks, the club have been strongly linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid centre-forward Joao Felix (valued at £70 million, according to Transfermarkt), as well as Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez (valued at £53 million).

Reliable sources in recent days have brought to light the fact that a number nine or central attacker is within the plans of Manchester City's hierarchy, however it remains to be seen whether the profile of such a player become available this summer.

El Mago looks for pastures new

Gazetta della Sport as relayed by Sport Witness report that David Silva is ‘ready to say yes’ to Lazio. His wage will be around €3.5m per year reaching €4m with bonuses, plus a private jet to ‘periodically’ see family in Spain, and a flat ‘right in the middle’ of the city.

David Silva had the option of staying at Manchester City, with the club offering a one-year extension to his current deal, as per claims from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. Silva however wasn’t interested, and felt that at 34-years-old now was the time to change and ‘try a new season’.

The Spaniard of course played his final game at the Etihad Stadium on Friday night, featuring for the latter stages of the historic victory over Real Madrid - class from start, to finish.

Hous Every Weekend

Manchester City, Juventus, and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar (22) this summer, according to reports from French outlet L'Equipe as relayed by Get French Football News. All clubs are however waiting until the end of the UEFA Champions League to make a move.

It is suggested that although Pep Guardiola 'adores' the player, the Catalan coach elected to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres instead – however, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of a deal, but perhaps makes it more unlikely.

Following victory on Friday night, Manchester City will face Houssem Aouar's Lyon in Lisbon on August 15th - giving the City players and officials a first-hand look at the 22-year-old in action.

This ain't Koul

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City are as keen to get a deal done for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly as ever, and are pursuing it with a ‘mad and suffocating pressure’ - so much so that the player's future at Napoli ‘hangs by a thread’.

It is unsurprisingly claimed that the deal will be ‘complex’, however this is purely down to the ‘scale of the deal’. So far, Manchester City have reportedly offered €70m as a ‘fixed base’ with bonuses taking that fee higher - Napoli ‘politely refused’ as they want at least €90m.

Koulibaly is claimed to be keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium, even after the signing of Nathan Aké from Bournemouth this week. Manchester City are ahead of the competition, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG all mentioned in the report. The player's agent, Fali Ramadani is working to avoid a no deal situation.

All eyes on Eric

Barcelona will reportedly 'test the water' with a £14M bid for Eric Garcia, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun. Manchester City officials have already made it clear that they will want £20M up front, with a further £10M in potential add-ons before they even consider selling him this summer - otherwise they are happy to let him see out the final 12 months on his current deal before leaving for free.

Miguel Rico of MundoDeportivo provided a view from the Barcelona camp, reporting that the Catalonia club will not meet City's valuation and not even offer half of what City paid for Ferran Torres last week. The Camp Nou club value Garcia at around €10m, and if there’s no agreement, they will look to sign him on a free next year.

A surprising report courtesy of Calciomercato in Italy relayed by Sport Witness claims that Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in signing Eric Garcia. Despite getting in touch with the player's entourage ‘for months’, the player isn’t keen on making the move and unsurprisingly prefers a return to his former club in Spain.

Leeds on his Tayl

18-year-old defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been ‘mentioned’ as a potential back-up option for Leeds United, should they fail to sign Brighton central defender Ben White, according to reports from the Athletic.

The impressive teenager made seven appearances in all competitions for the Manchester City first team in the 2019/20 season, including his first senior goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup back in January.

