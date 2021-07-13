Man City Make Enquiry About Premier League Striker - Player Could Emerge As Harry Kane Alternative

Manchester City have registered their interest in signing Southampton talisman Danny Ings this summer, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have prioritised signing a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Agüero, who left the club after a ten-year spell in Manchester:

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to the Etihad Stadium, but Daniel Levy’s persistence to keep hold of his star man could prove to be an issue tor the Champions League finalists.

With the European Championships having come to an end, it could prove to be a decisive few weeks for the Etihad faithful as they aim to bolster their attack ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As revealed by Football Insider, City have made an ‘enquiry’ about Ings and remain keen on adding the former Liverpool man to their ranks.

It has further been reported that Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola considers Ings as a ruthless attacker in and around the penalty box - which could come in handy given the amount of chances City create.

The 28-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension at St. Mary’s, and could pounce on an opportunity to take on a new challenge, as he is in the prime of his career.

City have been monitoring Ings for quite some time, and with reports suggesting that Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Kane, the Etihad hierarchy could switch their focus on Ings, whose current deal at Southampton will expire next year.

The Englishman has established his status as one of the league’s most lethal finishers, having bagged 38 league goals in the past two seasons.

Ings could prove to be a clever signing for City as they look to compete on all fronts next term and possibly go one step further in their pursuit of Champions League glory.

