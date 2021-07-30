Breaking: Man City Make Official £100 Million Bid for Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish

Manchester City have submitted an official £100 million bid for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have tabled a British-record offer for the 25-year-old, which will make him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

After rejecting a contract extension at his boyhood club, Grealish was heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to the Etihad Stadium, with City boss Pep Guardiola keen on strengthening his attack ahead of the new campaign.



It has been suggested that the midfielder's camp was split over the impending decision on his future, but Grealish's desire to play Champions League football and win major trophies could prove to be vital in a potential move getting over the line.

According to John Percy of The Daily Telegraph, City have submitted a bid worth £100 million for Grealish in the hope that Villa will let go of their star man for the record-breaking fee.

It has further been reported that the Manchester outfit are 'hopeful' of striking an agreement for the England international in the coming days, with Grealish expected to return from holiday from Monday onwards, following his involvement in the European Championships.

Additionally, it has been stated that City, Villa and Grealish's agent have all refused to comment on the bid, which could suggest that a deal is likely to happen.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

