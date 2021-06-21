Man City Make Official £100M Proposal For Harry Kane - Three Named Players Offered As Part Of Deal

Manchester City have made an official bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Having opted not to offer the club's all-time top goalscorer Sergio Agüero a new contract, Pep Guardiola is in the market for a new striker this summer, with England captain Harry Kane reported to be the Blues’ first choice.

In the biggest development regarding this story yet, Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday afternoon that Manchester City had made their first official bid to sign the 27 year-old.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City’s offer to Spurs was an initial £100 million plus at least one current player.

An initial £100 million would massively exceed the current club-record and Premier League transfer fee record, with the signing of Ruben Dias for £64 million having setting a new club-record last summer.

Romano also reports that 'at least one' Manchester City player would be available to Spurs as part of this official bid - with Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus three players who 'would be among the potential players to be discussed as part of the negotiations.'

Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a return to Spain as a result of a lack of game time, while Gabriel Jesus is reportedly a target of Juventus.

Raheem Sterling only has two years left on his current contract and has also been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer. These are just three of the growing list of stars who have been subject to transfer speculation in recent weeks.

The Italian journalist also says that Harry Kane remains Manchester City’s 'main target' this summer, adding Pep Guardiola would 'love to work with him'.

The current Spurs and England captain is said to want to play Champions League football next season and remains keen to leave White Hart Lane. His current club currently remain without a manager and will be debuting in the Europa Conference League after finishing 7th last season.

Despite Kane pushing for a transfer, Romano reports that the striker remains 'focused' on Euro 2020 and that 'no decision' regarding his future will be made during the tournament.

Daniel Levy is however said to still be hopeful of keeping hold of Spurs’ biggest asset, with the Chairman having 'no intention' to accept City’s proposal and intending to 'fight again and again' to keep Kane.

