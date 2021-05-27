Man City Make Premier League Star 'Number One Target' This Summer - £100 Million Fee Mentioned

Manchester City are ready to break the British transfer record for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to Matt Hughes at the Daily Mail.

The England international has been long admired by Pep Guardiola and he's now seen as one of the prime targets to add to his already elite squad. Valued at around the £100 million mark, Grealish would become Manchester City's record signing.

His excellent form for both club and country meant he was awarded a new contract in the Midlands just 12 months ago, and with four years still left on his current deal, Dean Smith holds a lot of bargaining power over any move which may occur.

Interestingly, the Mail also report in a separate article that while interest from Manchester City first surfaced three months ago, Jack Grealish himself has been aware for 'a while'.

Grealish would join a list of transfer targets for Manchester City this summer which includes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has audible voiced his intent to leave the North London club.

On the topic of the England striker, the Mail claim in a separate report that Tottenham are known to have a list of Manchester City players in mind that they would consider as part of any deal for Harry Kane this summer.



Some Manchester City supporters have been left wondering whether the pursuit of Jack Grealish would halt a move for Harry Kane, and the Mail's answer to that question is no. In fact, it is reported that City will continue to show interest in the Englishman along with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The 25 year-old midfielder has enjoyed a stellar season for Aston Villa this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in 26 games. Manchester City do already have an abundance of creativity, but Pep Guardiola hopes to add to that and keep his squad fresh going into another demanding season.

The report does clarify that it remains unclear whether Jack Grealish would be involved in a straight cash deal, or whether fringe players at the Etihad Stadium could be used as part of a move to reduce the initial finances involved in any deal.

