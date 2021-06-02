Man City Make Staggering Offer to Edge Ahead of Chelsea and Man United in £150M transfer Battle

Manchester City have offered both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling to Tottenham in a bid to sign Harry Kane, reports The Sun.

Ever since Spurs forward Harry Kane (27), was revealed to be seeking an exit from the new White Hart Lane last month, the Premier League champions have been considered the frontrunners for the striker's signature.

Pep Guardiola is a known admirer of Harry Kane, and with Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona now confirmed, there is a need in the squad for a world class goalscorer.

The Sun reports that, in order to ensure Harry Kane is signed ahead of league rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, Manchester City have decided to offer Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as part of a deal.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Man City handed potential boost in pursuit of Harry Kane

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be loathe to sell Harry Kane, but he may well decide that it is in the club's best interests to sell a player who no longer wants to play for the side.

And, the ability to sign Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus would certainly soften the blow. With Harry Kane valued at around £150 million according to the Sun, it is no surprise Manchester City are considering a player exchange.

However, it remains to be seen whether Sterling or even Jesus would be open to a switch to a side that failed to qualify for the Champions League and are currently without a manager.

READ MORE: Seven players possibly on the verge of Man City summer exit

READ MORE: Sergio Ramos and Manchester City truth revealed

Furthermore, while a deal involving Gabriel Jesus may have some plausibility, it is hard to imagine Spurs being able to tempt Raheem Sterling to sign for them, or if Manchester City are indeed even willing to sell a player who has been a huge factor in its success in recent years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra