Manchester City have launched a bid of €50M to Italian giants Juventus for 23-year-old midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, according to TuttoJuve.

The Uruguayan midfielder joined Juventus in 2017 for around €11.5M, after breaking into the Boca Juniors first-team as a teenager. He has since made over 100 appearances for The Bianconeri, drawing interest from Barcelona - and now Manchester City.

According to reports close to Juventus, Pep Guardiola's men offered €50M for the two-way midfielder, a bid that was swiftly knocked back by the Italian Champions, who deem the midfielder non-transferable.

Rodrigo Bentancur is contracted until 2024, having only signed an extension with the club last season; meaning any potential move to Manchester City is highly unlikely, with the 29-capped Uruguay International deemed a crucial member of Maurizio Sarri's squad.

