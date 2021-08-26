August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City 'Making Progress' In Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo - Growing 'Optimism' Of A Transfer Happening

Manchester City have 'made progress' in a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the player and club open to a move, according to recent reports.
Author:
Publish date:

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with Manchester City having suffered defeat in their pursuit of Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he is staying at Tottenham.

Reports this morning have been filled with claims a sensational transfer was hours away from completion, and various outlets have been looking to get their spin on the information.

Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News has claimed the Blues have 'made progress' in a deal for Ronaldo, with the player and club open to a move.

READ MORE: Harry Kane confirms future amid strong Man City interest

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Club officials are looking into the signing and have received ‘positive noises’ back that the player is keen. There are still considerable hurdles to overcome as Juventus do not expect a free transfer and have interest in some current City players. 

One of them players is Gabriel Jesus, who was a target of the i bianconeri earlier this summer. However, Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the Brazilian around the team in his reinvigorated right-wing role.

Bernardo Silva is another that's been mentioned this morning. The Portuguese midfielder is keen to leave the club this summer, but is said to prefer a move to Spain rather than Italy.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

There is also now ‘optimism’ that Juventus would be happy to make some kind of deal and move Ronaldo on in this window.

This news follows astonishing claims this morning from journalist Goncalo Lopes that the deal to bring Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium was very close to completion.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_34695301
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Making Progress' In Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo - Growing 'Optimism' Of A Transfer Happening

sipa_34695580
Transfer Rumours

Portuguese Journalist Makes Huge Claim Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo To Man City

sipa_34695215
Transfer Rumours

Juventus Maintain Stance on Cristiano Ronaldo Exit Terms Following Agent Discussions

sipa_34581508
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update on Juventus Demands for Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man City Interest

CR7
Transfer Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo Eager for New Challenge Amid Man City Links - Forward's Agent 'Ready' to Hold Talks With Juventus

sipa_33838703
News

Belgium Manager Provides Crucial Injury Update On Kevin De Bruyne - Player RULED OUT of Premier League Clash With Arsenal

sipa_33476449
Transfer Rumours

New Report Reveals Details of Man City Winger's Exit From Club - Multi-Million Deal Dependant on Club Performances THIS SEASON

sipa_34534499
Transfer Rumours

Man City Set to 'Enter The Race' To Sign Erling Haaland From Borussia Dortmund Next Summer