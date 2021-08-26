Man City 'Making Progress' In Deal For Cristiano Ronaldo - Growing 'Optimism' Of A Transfer Happening

Manchester City have 'made progress' in a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the player and club open to a move, according to recent reports.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with Manchester City having suffered defeat in their pursuit of Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he is staying at Tottenham.

Reports this morning have been filled with claims a sensational transfer was hours away from completion, and various outlets have been looking to get their spin on the information.

Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News has claimed the Blues have 'made progress' in a deal for Ronaldo, with the player and club open to a move.

READ MORE: Harry Kane confirms future amid strong Man City interest

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Club officials are looking into the signing and have received ‘positive noises’ back that the player is keen. There are still considerable hurdles to overcome as Juventus do not expect a free transfer and have interest in some current City players.

One of them players is Gabriel Jesus, who was a target of the i bianconeri earlier this summer. However, Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the Brazilian around the team in his reinvigorated right-wing role.

Bernardo Silva is another that's been mentioned this morning. The Portuguese midfielder is keen to leave the club this summer, but is said to prefer a move to Spain rather than Italy.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

There is also now ‘optimism’ that Juventus would be happy to make some kind of deal and move Ronaldo on in this window.

This news follows astonishing claims this morning from journalist Goncalo Lopes that the deal to bring Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium was very close to completion.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra