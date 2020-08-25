Man City making serious plans to sign Barcelona star

Manchester City are 'doing numbers' to see if it is financially viable to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, report the reliable Spanish ESPN correspondents @Moillorens and Rodrigo Faez.

It has been rumoured that the Argentine, widely considered the world's best footballer, has decided to leave Barcelona this year, and bring an end to his 19 years in Catalonia.

City are naturally at the front of the queue should this prove to be true, and the claim is that the club are seriously investigating the prospect of a transfer.

ESPN say the City hierarchy have been analysing the financial situation to see if Messi could be signed without falling foul of UEFA's FFP rules - something the club would especially want to avoid after the recent drama in that sphere.

However, sources at City are also said to be convinced Messi will ultimately opt to remain at Barcelona, but that has not stopped them making plans in the unlikely event that the six-time Balon D'or winner does leave Spain.

It would also require Barcelona to be willing to do business, with the player's release clause an untouchable €700 million. ESPN do add, though, that there are senior figures at Barcelona who are open to selling Messi for a reasonable fee if he wants to leave.

At 33, and entering the final year of his contract, it seems like it is now or never for Messi to switch clubs.

