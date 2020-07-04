Man City manager Pep Guardiola 'in love' with La Liga forward as club considers €75m bid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reported to be 'in love' with the abilities of Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, report MundoDeportivo as relayed via Sport Witness.

The Sociedad winger has being considered as a leading candidate to replace Leroy Sane in Manchester since the beginning of last summer. Now that Sane's exit is official, it is to be expected that rumours of City's interest in Oyarzabal intensify.

Oyarzabal (23), is said to have impressed Guardiola so much that the Catalan is 'in love with his game'. Mundo Deportivo continues that this means there is a 'possibility' that City will make a bid in the upcoming transfer window, with the player's release clause standing at €75m.

Moreover, City's hierarchy share regional roots with Real Sociedad - in particular, Txiki Begiristain, who went on to spend six years with his boyhood club - which is also a factor in the appreciation for Oyarzabal.

This season, the Sociedad star has nine goals and nine assists in his 32 La Liga appearances. Oyarzabal has won a spot in the Spain national team for his efforts and his finishing ability in front of goal is particularly respected.

If City do decide to try and sign a direct replacement for Sane, it would not be a surprise if the media speculation transpires to be true and City launch an effort to bring Oyarzabal to England.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra