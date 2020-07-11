Man City manager Pep Guardiola makes personal request about €40m-rated AS Monaco player - Manchester United also interested

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is 'insistently' seeking to sign at least one-centre back ahead of next season, and has personally requested AS Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile is considered, claims AS as relayed via Sport Witness.

City's intent to bolster its defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season is an open secret in football. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly appears to be the priority target, but the prospect of Guardiola targeting more than one defender remains open.

Accordingly, AS say that Pep has personally asked that Manchester City monitor the situation of Monaco's Benoît Badiashile.

(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Badiashile (19), is valued at around €40m and is contracted to the French side until 2024. The 6'4 Frenchman made his debut for Monaco in November 2018 against PSG. This season, he has made 16 appearances in Ligue 1, and has consolidated his status as an important first-team figure.

The centre-back is of Congolese descent but has so far represented the French national side at youth level. Former City star Stefan Jovetic is a current teammate, and City fans may be hoping that the Montenegrin forward can put in a favourable word about the club to Badiashile.

Notably, Badiashile has also been prominently linked with local rivals Manchester United in the past - which could leave the young Frenchman with a choice between the prospect of being coached by Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra