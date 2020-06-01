Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

The French midfielder has long been on the radar of Etihad officials, with some corners suggesting that City were monitoring Aouar last summer and were prepared to make a bid. However, this summer could prove to be City's best chance at signing the 21-year-old with Lyon prepared to let him leave this summer amid the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

According to L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi, Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of a switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer, however a Champions League ban could give a second potential suitor a huge chance to jump in and secure the Frenchman's signature. The report suggests that Juventus could be 'given the chance to take up the charm offensive' in the race for Aouar.

That being said, L'Equipe once again reiterate that Houssem Aouar will be allowed to leave the club this summer, although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is delaying proceedings.

City will be on the search for a midfield recruit this summer, given the situation they were left in following a major departure last summer in Vincent Kompany. With David Silva leaving the side at the end of his contract, an area of the squad will be open although some are suggesting that academy graduate Phil Foden is the suitable figure to fill that void.

