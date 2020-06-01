City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Freddie Pye

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

The French midfielder has long been on the radar of Etihad officials, with some corners suggesting that City were monitoring Aouar last summer and were prepared to make a bid. However, this summer could prove to be City's best chance at signing the 21-year-old with Lyon prepared to let him leave this summer amid the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19.

According to L'Equipe journalist Bilel Ghazi, Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of a switch to the Etihad Stadium this summer, however a Champions League ban could give a second potential suitor a huge chance to jump in and secure the Frenchman's signature. The report suggests that Juventus could be 'given the chance to take up the charm offensive' in the race for Aouar.

aouar

That being said, L'Equipe once again reiterate that Houssem Aouar will be allowed to leave the club this summer, although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is delaying proceedings.

City will be on the search for a midfield recruit this summer, given the situation they were left in following a major departure last summer in Vincent Kompany. With David Silva leaving the side at the end of his contract, an area of the squad will be open although some are suggesting that academy graduate Phil Foden is the suitable figure to fill that void.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

Freddie Pye

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

Plans for a new club in the City Football Group have been 'completely scrapped' due to financial trouble.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Pep Guardiola has called up several youngsters to the first team in preparation for footballs return in June.

Hamish MacRae

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Claudio Bravo is seen as the 'most enticing option' for Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

Hamish MacRae

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

by

steffo bamford

Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

Freddie Pye

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye

A Speculative Off-Season Transfer Window Write-Up

Adam Booker looks ahead to the summer transfer window and what could potentially be in store for Manchester City, at a time when uncertainty surrounding the transfer market and football in general appears to be rife.

Adam Booker

Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Matt Astbury

Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity

Danny Lardner