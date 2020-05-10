Man City midfield target WILL be sold this summer - Pep Guardiola 'really appreciates' the player

Reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar WILL be sold by Lyon this summer, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

The news comes after several developments in recent days surrounding the current Premier League champions and a move for the player, with journalist Julien Maynard claiming that Pep Guardiola has been in direct contact with the player while Etihad officials had made enquiries regarding a potential sale.

However, L'Equipe now claim that the midfielder will be sold this summer for a fee of around €50 million, with Juventus and Manchester City interested. The report claims that the Premier League side are closely tracking the player - a player Pep Guardiola 'really appreciates'.

Interestingly, while L'Equipe state that the 21-year-old is under contract at Lyon until 2023, despite 'showing up big time' in clashes with PSG and Juventus, the French youth international has shown 'a little less' in your average Ligue 1 encounters - a 'source of frustration' on the part of some of his team-mates.

Stories regarding a potential have moved fast in recent weeks, and judging by one particular point, the future of Houssem Aouar could be decided early on int he summer transfer window, to allow Lyon to reinvest elsewhere.

