Man City Midfielder Closing In On Serie A Move - Player At A 'Crossroads' Regarding Options

Manchester City’s highly-rated youngster Ivan Ilic has attracted the attention of both Hellas Verona and Torino following a successful loan spell in Serie A.

Ilic, City’s 20-year-old Serbian international, spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Serie A side Hellas Verona, and various impressive performances have led to several Italian sides vying for his signature.

Hellas Verona are reportedly keen to retain Ivan Ilic’s services following his successful loan move, however the Veneto based side are reportedly facing competition from fellow Serie A side Torino.

Ivan Ilic spent last season under the guidance of Ivan Juric, who left Verona in May for Torino and is now reportedly keen to take his former colleague with him to Turin.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Ivan Ilic is at a 'crossroads' regarding the options of returning to Hellas Verona or reuniting with Ivan Juric in Turin.

The source also states that there is concrete interest from Torino for the Serbian international, with the club having arranged a meeting with Ilic’s agent later this week.

TuttoMercatoWeb also report that Hellas Verona are aiming to convince Manchester City to allow Ilic to simply leave on loan for another season.

The Premier League champions however, have set an asking price of €10 million for the Serbian midfielder - a fee that according to the source, both Hellas Verona and Torino are 'unwilling to meet'.

As Manchester City are currently in the process of raising funds, with the club targeting a double swoop for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, it is plausible that Etihad officials would be unwilling to sanction another loan move for Ivan Ilic and would prefer for the player to leave on a permanent basis.

As the 20-year-old impressed during his loan spell in Serie A last season, and given how he established himself as a key player in Ivan Juric’s Hellas Verona side, there is a real possibility that Manchester City will be able to find a buyer for Ilic.

