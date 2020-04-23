City Xtra
Man City midfielder does not 'rule out' the option of joining former club - No official offer made

Matt Astbury

David Silva is not 'ruling out' a move to former club Valencia, despite there being no offer made, according to AS as relayed by Sport Witness. 

All eyes are on David Silva's next move once his Manchester City contract expires in the summer with the Spaniard set for a move away from the Premier League. Silva has been linked with a number of clubs including some outside of Europe such as David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, reports earlier this week suggested Valencia had offered the Spanish playmaker a three-year deal. AS contacted Silva and his entourage, who said no offer had been made, but, the City legend has not 'ruled out' a move back to Spain. 

Newly appointed director of football Cesar Sanchez is also believed to be paying close attention to Silva's future. David Silva spent six years at Valencia making 119 appearances and scoring 21 goals before moving to Manchester City in June 2010. 

-----

