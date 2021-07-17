Man City Midfielder Gathers Interest From TEN Clubs – Player Ready To Move On In Search Of Game time

Manchester City's U-23 midfielder Tommy Doyle has reportedly attracted a great deal of interest from a host of EFL Clubs wanting to secure the services of the talented youngster for the upcoming season.

Tommy Doyle's paternal grandfather Mike and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe have both represented Manchester City during their professional career and consequently, the Manchester club's blood runs in his veins.

The Manchester-born player is a technical and hard-working midfielder with excellent set-piece abilities. He has an exquisite vision in the opposition's final third but can also play as a holding midfielder or occupy a box-to-box role and has a great range of distribution, a playing style similar to his senior colleague Ilkay Gundogan.

Doyle made his senior team debut almost two years ago and has been in and out of Pep Guardiola’s matchday squads occasionally for the previous two campaigns.

The 19-year-old player has since then impressed for Manchester City’s U-23 side, captaining them to a Premier League 2 title triumph last season.

Owing to his consistently splendid performances at the U-23 level and impressive flashes of play with the senior team, Tommy Doyle has attracted interest from up to 10 Championship clubs, according to an exclusive report from Football League World.

Recently relegated Premier League clubs namely Sheffield United, Fulham and West Brom are amongst the wide pool of clubs wanting to secure Doyle’s services as they look for a fresh start under new management ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Other EFL Clubs that are interested in the Manchester City midfielder are Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

The exclusive report further states that the Premier League Champions are taking their time to decide on Doyle’s next move with his best interests on their mind.

A decision is expected before early August, as pre-season preparations for the upcoming season will commence soon.

