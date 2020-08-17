Man City midfielder handed ultimatum after 'not responding' to contract offer

Serie A side Lazio have handed Manchester City midfielder David Silva an ultimatum - sign a three-year contract today, or they will withdraw the offer, reports Football Italia.

This report followers earlier talk in the Italian media from Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness that Silva was 'not responding' to Lazio. The City legend was supposed to have given an answer to the Italian side on Monday, but none arrived.

Silva's agent and brother is alleged to have appointed lawyers to 'investigate the contracts' on offer, a move that has naturally irked Lazio as they had thought they had agreed a deal with the playmaker. This suggests other clubs have rivalled Lazio's offer, with fellow Italian side Juventus linked.

Football Italia's latest claim thus says that this has provoked an ultimatum to be delivered today, demanding an answer before the end of the day.

It is hard to sort out what is fact and fiction in the Italian media about Silva recently, but the noise certainly suggests that a stumbling block has emerged in Lazio's attempts to sign him.

City fans will pray that it means the Spaniard is reevaluating his decision to leave the club this summer. Unfortunately, however, there is no indication that it is at all likely.

