Man City Midfielder Labelled As 'Most Likely' to Leave To Make Way for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is most likely to leave the Premier League champions this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola has shortlisted Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish as his top targets this summer, as the Catalan boss looks to strengthen his frontline after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final.

City were said to be willing to splash their transfer record to bring the pair to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but it was mentioned that the club need to sanction the sales of a at least one first-team player to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players, with Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus being heavily linked with a departure ahead of the new campaign.

As reported by Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Silva is 'most likely' to leave the Sky Blues as the club attempt to sign both Kane and Grealish to bolster their attacking outlets.

The Portugal international has been longing for a move for more than a year, and should be allowed to be leave if a suitor club offer a cash-only offer that would convince the Manchester side to cash in on him.

It was further suggested that Guardiola would like the 26-year-old to stay put, but the Etihad hierarchy are willing to let the former AS Monaco star leave to generate further revenue, which would aid them in their pursuit of their top transfer targets.

City have been given renewed hope in their bid to land Kane this summer, with reports suggesting that the Champions League finalists are ready to convince Levy to cash in on his star striker by offering a figure reaching £160 million.

It was previously thought that the Etihad hierarchy had agreed a bumper deal for Grealish, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provided the latest update on the 25-year-old's future.

Speaking live on his official Twitch channel, Romano suggested that fresh updates on the attacking midfielder's future should be expected in the coming days, saying: "It will take some days, we'll have some Grealish updates. Let's see, maybe in the next days I will give you something."

