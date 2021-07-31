Man City Midfielder 'On The Verge' Of A £20 Million Move To Premier League Side

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera is set for a move to Leeds United, according to the latest reports.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan midfielder has spent the previous two seasons out on loan at La Liga side Granada and his impressive performances for the Spanish side has caught the eye of several teams.

Yangel Herrera joined Manchester City in 2017 and has subsequently spent time out on loan at New York City FC, and Spanish sides S.D. Huesca and Granada - with each loan move proving to be successful.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

As reported by Leeds All Over, who have translated and relayed a report by El Gol Digital, Manchester City’s Yangel Herrera is set for a move to Yorkshire and Leeds United are prepared to part with over £20 million to attain the midfielder’s services.

After an impressive first season back in the top-flight, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side are hoping to build on their success and want to strengthen their hold on their Premier League status. The recruitment of a player with the skillset of Herrera looks to be a wise acquisition.

The signing of Herrera would present Leeds with a player capable of providing cover for star player Kalvin Phillips whilst also challenging the likes of Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich for a place in the Leeds line-up.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Yangel Herrera is yet to feature for Manchester City but with the club in possession of Rodri and with Fernandinho set to stay in Manchester for another year, the prospect of Herrera featuring for the Blues looks unlikely despite his obvious talent.

With Manchester City currently in the process of raising funds as the club chase the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, the sale of Herrera will go a long way towards the club funding the signings of their key targets this summer.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra