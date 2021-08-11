Man City Midfielder ‘One Step Away’ From Joining Serie A Side

Ivan Ilic is on the verge of a move to Serie A, and Manchester City are expected to significantly profit from the deal.

Ilic has been at the club since 2017, but has never made a single appearance for the senior side.

Following his arrival from Red Star Belgrade, the club have opted to send Ilic out on loan on several occasions, with the Serbian enjoying strong spells at FK Zemun, NAC Breda and Hellas Verona.

It is the former of the aforementioned three sides where Ilic impressed the most, and they are now keen to attain the Serb’s services on a permanent basis this summer.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Ilic is ‘one step away’ from completing a permanent move to Hellas Verona.

Following his impressive exploits in the Italian top-flight last season, Ilic developed many admirers within Serie A, and the Serb was a target of Torino – whose new manager is former Hellas Verona boss, Ivan Juric.

The source notes that Torino's interest in the player, hastened Verona's efforts to sign the player, as the Venetian club were immensely keen on reacquiring Ilic.

However, it appears that Verona are set to sign Ilic as the source notes that the Italian side and Manchester City have ‘settled the last details’ of the deal and the Premier League champions are consequently set to pocket a €8 million fee.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already spent a lot this summer, and are also targeting the signing of Harry Kane, in a deal likely to surpass the £100 million splashed on Jack Grealish.

However, to acquire these players, the Blues need to raise significant funds; and a key method of achieving this is to sell fringe players such as Ilic.

Whilst the Serbian international is a talented footballer with a bright future, Manchester City raising €8 million for a player who has never kicked a ball for the club represents excellent business.

