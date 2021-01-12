Man City midfielder 'torn' on future with the club - several offers to leave in the summer window

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is reportedly 'torn' on his future and has 'left the door' open for a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

The Brazilian midfielder is seemingly heading towards the exit door this summer, with there being no signs of an intention from City to renew the player's contract for a second year running.

It was just last year when Fernandinho put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension. However, given the impressive nature of his performances in midfield under Pep Guardiola so far this campaign, there have been some calls and suggestions that he may win another short-term deal at the club.

However, his future is very much in doubt, with there being no clear sign of whether he will continue at Manchester City, sign a deal with another European club, or return to South America to see out the final years of his illustrious football career.

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Fernandinho is 'torn' over his future and has 'left the door open' for Manchester City to make an offer to stay. The Brazilian veteran has offers from South America and Europe over a pre-contract agreement, but is 'yet to make a final decision' on where he will play next season.

However, one club that appears to have ruled out a return to South America is Fernandinho's former employers - Athletico Paranaense.

The Brazilian sides' president, Mario Celso Petraglia commented on earlier suggestions that the midfielder could make a return this summer, stating: “He’s awaiting English citizenship for him and his family. He’ll have several offers from Brazil and other European countries. Who wouldn’t want this player on their team?"

Fernandinho made the move to the Etihad Stadium back in the summer of 2013, joining from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk - whom Manchester City fans will be very familiar with. Since joining, the legendary midfielder has won a staggering three Premier League titles - two of which have come under Pep Guardiola, with the other being secured in his debut season in English football under Manuel Pellegrini.

