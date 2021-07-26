Man City Midfielder Wanted By 'A Lot Of Clubs' – Player Valued In Double-Digits

Manchester City’s Yangel Herrera has attracted interest from a host of clubs across Europe after impressive performances on loan in La Liga.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been commissioned on numerous loan moves since he first signed with the Premier League Champions back in 2017.

Having impressed scouts immensely during his most recent loan spell at Spanish side Granada with a 10 direct-goal contribution in 46 appearances, the player has attracted strong interest from a multitude of clubs across Europe.

Herrera’s parent club is looking to cash in on the player as they look to amass up to £100 million in fringe player sales for a summer spending spree.

According to the ever-reliable Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Yangel Herrera is wanted by ‘a lot of clubs’ from across the continent, including teams from England.

Brennan reports that La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid are among the group of suitors for the midfielder and are ‘showing an interest’ for the player.

Manchester City have reportedly put a £20 million price tag on their talented Venezuelan and will look to make the most from this deal owing to their strong negotiating position at the moment.

Adding to the previous report, Venezuelan football aggregator FUTVE English have stated that there are ‘offers on table’ for Herrera from up to ‘four Premier League clubs.’

Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United and Leeds United are the clubs most interested in the Manchester City player, with the ‘strongest offer’ of all being from Crystal Palace.

The London club's newly appointed manager Patrick Viera has good relations with Manchester City having previously been employed by the Etihad club, and a deal with the Eagles could be made rather swiftly if all parties agree on the finances of the deal.

Yangel Herrera’s transfer for the reported £20 million value would take Manchester City’s sales tally up to £71 million in total, putting them right on track towards the hundred million mark before any first-team player sales are involved.

