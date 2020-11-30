SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City midfielder with over 300 appearances set to leave club next summer - interest from Brazil and USA

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has reportedly told friends that he does not expect to be handed another contract extension at the club, and is expected to the leave when his current deal expires in the summer, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

The Brazilian is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in his homeland of Brazil, as well as the MLS in the United States. Manchester City’s sister club, the City Football Group-owned New York City FC, are claimed to be an option that the 35-year-old has not yet ruled out.

With his contract set to expire next summer, he would be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, along with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

48556684

Fernandinho has been a Manchester City player since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, so far making 322 appearances in sky blue and scoring 23 goals. His most recent extension was in January of this year, ensuring that he would stay at least until the end of the 2020/21 season.

City have been linked with a whole host of midfielders in Fernandinho's position next summer, further highlighting that the Brazilian could be on his way out of the club. The likes of Douglas Luiz, Ismael Bennacer, and Denis Zakaria have all been linked with interest from Etihad officials, with the latter linked most strongly.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Opposition Report: FC Porto [UCL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back again to run you through everything you need to know about Tuesday night's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side travel to Portugal to face FC Porto in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage

Rank & Report Football

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Blues go in search of just their fourth win of the Premier League season following the dropping of more points, last time out, away to Spurs.

Harry Winters

Manchester City coach in 'serious' talks to become manager of MLS club - claimed to be 'keen on rebuilding' challenge

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell is reportedly in discussions with MLS side D.C. United, to become their new head coach, according to an exclusive report from Pablo Iglesias Maurer of the Athletic.

Hamish MacRae

Everything You Need to Know: Porto vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Porto on Tuesday night as they look not only to build on their dominant 5-0 over Burnley at the weekend, but also to secure first place in their Champions League group.

Danny Lardner

Sergio Aguero missing from Man City travelling squad to face Porto - only one academy player makes cut

Manchester City have confirmed their 23-man squad to travel to Portugal this afternoon as they gear-up for Matchday five of the UEFA Champions League against FC Porto.

Freddie Pye

"He needs continuity to be fit, training, be ready." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Porto)

Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, but will look to secure top spot with a win over Porto tomorrow evening.

harryasiddall

Serie A star to demand £150K per week to keep him away from potential suitors - Man City named as interested club

Lautaro Martinez has reportedly told Inter Milan officials that he wants a deal close to £150,000-a-week to keep him out of the clutches of Manchester City - who have been tracking the Argentine striker for more than a year, as per the latest reports from the Mirror.

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola confirms Man City plans for January transfer window

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City have no plans to recruit any further players in the upcoming January transfer window, with the Catalan boss stating that he has a "fantastic team".

Adam Booker

Barcelona still deciding whether to sign Man City defender in January or the summer

Barcelona are still deciding whether to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in January or wait until the summer when he's available for free.

harryasiddall

The top five best deals available on the Man City store this Black Friday weekend

The Black Friday weekend is upon us and we take you through our top five bargains that we think you should make the most of on the official Man City store!

harryasiddall