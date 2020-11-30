Man City midfielder with over 300 appearances set to leave club next summer - interest from Brazil and USA

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has reportedly told friends that he does not expect to be handed another contract extension at the club, and is expected to the leave when his current deal expires in the summer, according to Simon Mullock of the Mirror.

The Brazilian is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in his homeland of Brazil, as well as the MLS in the United States. Manchester City’s sister club, the City Football Group-owned New York City FC, are claimed to be an option that the 35-year-old has not yet ruled out.

With his contract set to expire next summer, he would be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, along with Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Fernandinho has been a Manchester City player since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, so far making 322 appearances in sky blue and scoring 23 goals. His most recent extension was in January of this year, ensuring that he would stay at least until the end of the 2020/21 season.

City have been linked with a whole host of midfielders in Fernandinho's position next summer, further highlighting that the Brazilian could be on his way out of the club. The likes of Douglas Luiz, Ismael Bennacer, and Denis Zakaria have all been linked with interest from Etihad officials, with the latter linked most strongly.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra