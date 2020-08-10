Man City midfielder's arrival at Serie A giants 'a matter of hours' from completion

David Silva's arrival at Lazio is 'now a matter of hours' from completion. The agreement was 'practically reached', and the signing of the contract 'should take place tomorrow', according to Tuttosport.

The Spaniard is set to sign a contract until 2023, making him the highest-paid player at the club, earning around €3.5M a year.

With the 34-year-old's future now decided, he can turn his attention to Lisbon, where he hopes to captain Manchester City to a Champions League triumph, capping off a decade of service with the only trophy that has alluded him during his time in Manchester.

The midfielder decided to end his 10-year stay at the club this season; where he's won four Premier Leagues, two FA Cup's and five League cups.

