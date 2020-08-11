Man City midfielders Lazio move to be postponed - deal to be made official after conclusion of the UCL

According to Corriere dello Sport, the announcement of the 'concluded' deal of David Silva to Lazio may be postponed until after the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League.

The transfer is 'practically done' - with a three-year contract worth €3-4M per season agreed. 'The Spaniard has said yes, but wants to end his Manchester City adventure entirely first. Silva will bring a personal trainer to Rome with whom he already works with, in England' - these the words from the report from the Italian newspaper.

There are believed to be numerous contributing factors in David Silva's decision to join the 'Biancocelesti', with a luxurious apartment in Rome, his very own private jet, and becoming the club's highest-paid player all 'sweeteners' in the deal.

However, it is believed that Lazio's qualification for the Champions League has swayed it, with the player turning down offers from Spain to continue playing at the highest level possible.

Previous reports had suggested that the announcement of the transfer was only 'days or even hours' away, while it now seems that nothing will be made official until the Champions of Europe's premier competition are crowned, with David Silva hopeful of heading to Rome with one more winner's medal around his neck.

-----

Follow on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra