Man City monitoring Brazilian wonderkid - discussions with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the development of Santos wonderkid Alison Matheus (16). The club have been in touch with the Brazilian's representatives to discuss the possibility of a move, according to Sport Witness.

Matheus is a clinical forward who boasts an impressive goal-scoring record in the famed Santos youth academy, outscoring the likes of Neymar and Gabigol for the under-15s team according to figures from the Paulista Football Federation, scoring 21 goals in a season. This betters the 20 scored by Gabigol, 15 by Neymar, and the 18 scored by Real Madrid sensation Rodrygo.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Naturally, the 'wonderkid' label brings an often crushing weight of expectation and a reputation that exceeds any young player, with constant links to every super-club in Europe. This is no different for Alison Matheus, who has been recently linked to Real Madrid, who seem to have adopted a transfer policy of 'throw a Brazilian wonderkid at the wall and see if it sticks', hoovering up Vinicius Junior, Rodyrgo, and Reinier just in the past two seasons.

However, Manchester City themselves have also found great success when tapping into the South American market, with Gabriel Jesus being one of the most successful exports from the Brasileirão since Neymar.

So the question on the lips of everyone at Santos seems to be: could Alison Matheus be next...? With every top club in Europe - including Manchester City - eagerly awaiting the answer.

