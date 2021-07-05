Sports Illustrated home
Man City 'Monitoring Developments' Of Premier League Centre-Back - Arsenal And Everton Also Interested

Manchester City are reportedly 'monitoring developments' regarding the situation of Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Ben White.
The centre-back is currently away as part of England's 26 man squad for the European Championships, but that hasn't stopped the transfer rumours heating up in recent weeks - and now it seems Manchester City have got involved. 

Ever since this weekend, reports have suggested fellow Premier League side Arsenal have ramped up their interest and were confident of getting a deal done for the 23-year-old. 

However, TalkSport say Manchester City are now 'monitoring developments' regarding that situation and could come in with a rival bid. 

As well as Arsenal, it's reported Rafael Benitez's Everton are also interested. 

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

Recently, Brighton have slapped a £50 million price tag on their prized asset. But the South coast side's chief executive, Paul Barber has recently admitted he will not stand in Ben White's way if he requests a transfer.

"We know some of our best players aren’t going to be with us forever and, if the right offer comes along – and it has to be the right offer – and they want to leave, then they can go,” Barber said as per the Daily Mail.

Ben White's stellar loan spell at Leeds United in 2019/20 propelled him into Brighton's Premier League starting line-up the following season - that was despite a £25 million bid from Leeds also being rejected.

With rumours about Aymeric Laporte leaving the club, Manchester City could see Ben White as an option should the Spaniard leave in search for more guaranteed football.

