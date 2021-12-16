Man City Monitoring Progress of Premier League Left-Back With Interest in Transfer - Liverpool, Barcelona, and PSG Also Mentioned

Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool, alongside European heavyweights Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, are all interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The emergence of Joao Cancelo over the course of the past 12 months has silenced a lot of doubts Manchester City fans may have had concerning the left-back area.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival in Manchester, the Catalan coach has had to experiment with multiple players in that position; including two central midfielders in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabian Delph.

The lack of a natural left-back has often cost Manchester City in big games, but Joao Cancelo's attacking output has certainly mitigated the danger of conceding goals on the counter-attack.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City, alongside Liverpool, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, are all showing an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 20-year-old has massively impressed since his £10 million move from Angers in the summer. The youngster has since become a mainstay in Bruno Lage's defence - which has only conceded 14 goals in 17 games.

The Mail says that the Midlands outfit are fighting a tough battle to keep hold of the youngster, and will even lose a significant chunk of any transfer fee, with Angers holding a 50% sell-on clause in Nouri's Wolves contract.

If Manchester City were looking to purchase a left-back, a player with the youth and quality of Nouri would certainly make sense.

The Frenchman has shown on multiple occasions that he is capable of driving forward with the ball and contributing in the final third - something Pep Guardiola demands from his full-backs.

The Mail persists, however, that Wolves are desperate to keep hold of Nouri and have the option to buy out Angers' sell-on clause if needed.

