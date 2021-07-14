Man City Monitoring Robert Lewandowski Contract Situation

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to the latest information.

The hunt for an immediate high-quality replacement for Sergio Aguero is seemingly continuing deeper into the summer transfer window, as names come and go, and bids for primary targets have already been turned down.

Manchester City saw an initial £100 million bid turned down for Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane last month, with Daniel Levy seemingly insistent on his £150 million plus valuation of the England international.

While the club are expected to return with an improved bid for the England captain this month, the Premier League champions are more than aware of possible alternatives, and the Mail bring about one potential target on Wednesday night.

According to the information of an exclusive report in the Mail on Wednesday, Manchester City are 'monitoring' the contract situation of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has two years remaining on his existing deal at the Bundesliga giants, meaning he is within the period when contracts are usually reviewed and addressed by clubs.

The 32 year-old is understood to be on around £300,000 a week at the Allianz Arena, and at present, has shown no signs of extending his deal. The Mail do however reassure that Manchester City's priorities continue to lie with Harry Kane.

However, the ongoing frustrations around negotiating with Daniel Levy mean they could look to turn to alternatives this summer, with Robert Lewandowski seemingly being identified as one possible name.

Away from Robert Lewandowski, realistic alternatives linked with moves to Manchester City are few and far between, although the likes of Erling Haaland, Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez, and Lautaro Martinez have all been mooted by various sources.

Elsewhere, Manchester City also have an interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and the expectation is that the monitoring and admiration for the player will intensify over the course of the next few weeks as Pep Guardiola looks to solidify his plans for the new season.

