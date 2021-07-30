Man City 'Monitoring Situation' of Barcelona Midfielder - Chelsea Also Mentioned As Potential Suitor

Highly-rated Barcelona starlet and former Manchester City target Ilaix Moriba is considering his options regarding his next career step, according to Spanish media.

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba is considering his options after entering the final year of his deal at the Catalan club. The promising midfielder has reportedly been offered a five-year deal, however the player's camp are yet to agree to an extension.

The highly rated Guinean-born midfielder’s situation has once again attracted the attention of Manchester City, after the club previously approached him in 2019 - only for the midfielder to choose to extend his deal at Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has been at Barcelona since 2010 and made 18 appearances for the Catalan side last season. Moriba is highly thought of in Catalonia and the 26-time La Liga champions would like for him to stay at the club.

According to a report by Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed information from Mundo Deportivo, Ilaix Moriba is the subject of interest from Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, following contractual disputes between the player and Barcelona.

According to the source, the Barcelona hierarchy are ‘running out’ of patience with the situation, and whilst Moriba has reportedly been offered a five-year deal by the club, the teenager's representatives would only like their client to sign a three-year-deal and to reassess the situation further down the line.

With the situation causing friction, Moriba has been sent to train with the reserves and the midfielder is unhappy with this development - and this is being monitored by Manchester City, as the club previously attempted to sign the player in 2019, according to the player’s father.

The source also states that Manchester City are willing to 'push hard' to sign Moriba should the player become attainable.

Barcelona will be reluctant to let one of their most highly-rated players leave this summer and despite entering the final year of his deal, the Catalan side will push to keep Moriba at the club.

Whilst Manchester City have more pressing targets this summer with the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane currently in their sights, it is understandable that they would be keeping an eye on Moriba’s situation.

