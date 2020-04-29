Man City 'monitoring' the situation of Arsenal starlet - Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea also interested

Manchester City are one of several top clubs 'monitoring' the situation of Arsenal full-back Bukayo Saka, with the 18-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of this season, according to an exclusive report from 90min.

The Arsenal left-back has had a breakthrough year in North London, making 18 appearances in the Premier League and nailing down a starting spot. However, with the youngster's contract set to expire at the end of this season, and an agreement still yet to be made on an extension, several clubs are said to be 'monitoring' his situation.

Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Leicester are said to be the main three also interested in the possibility of bringing Saka to their respective clubs.

Saka's impressive debut season in the Premier League has seen him keep experienced heads such as Sead Kolasinac out of the side. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's new head coach, has trusted the youngster to fill an important position in the way he wants his team to play.

