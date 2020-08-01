City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'monitoring' whether Bayern Munich star signs new contract - Chelsea also interested

harryasiddall

Manchester City and Chelsea are amongst a host of clubs monitoring whether Bayern Munich star David Alaba signs a new contract at the club, according to the Telegraph.

The Austrian has been at the Bavarian giants since 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and one Champions League. But recently, the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away - after his current contract runs out in 2021.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga (4)

The Telegraph say City are one of the main clubs interested in if the defender may become available. One of the main reasons for this could be his incredible versatility; with Alaba being able to play in both centre-back and left-back - both problem positions of late for the club. 

Since joining the club, Alaba has made 463 total appearances, scoring 41 goals and assisting 60 times.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City have 'not lost track' of La Liga defender - planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer

Manchester City have 'not lost track' of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and are planning an 'offensive' to sign him this summer.

harryasiddall

Napoli chief states club's asking price for in-demand centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #5

Day five of the summer transfer window has drawn to a close, and despite being a relatively quiet day, it brings with it plenty of news around Manchester City's centre-back options for the upcoming season...

Danny Lardner

Revealed: The pledge Pep Guardiola made to Ferran Torres, and how Man City agreed a deal in just three days

Txiki Begiristain has closed the deal to bring Valencia winger Ferran Torres to the Etihad Stadium after just three days of negotiations, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen

Man City negotiating a purchase option with Portuguese giants for young winger - €12 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon have been in close negotiations for youngster Pedro Porro (20), who is seeking a two-year loan deal at the Portuguese club.

Sam Puddephatt

Why Jürgen Klopp is Wrong: The CAS Appeal was a Good Day for Football

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp thought that the CAS verdict in favour of City represented ‘a bad day’ for football. The full details of the case have now been released. And there is only one fair and rational conclusion. Klopp is wrong. The upholding of City’s appeal was a good day for football. Here’s why…

markgough96

Man City complete the signing of young right-back - player to immediately go out on loan

Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Mechelen youngster Issa Kabore. The right-back will be immediately loaned back to his former club on a one-year deal.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City agree five-year deal with centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #4

As day four of the transfer window commenced, it was yet another hectic day of Manchester City transfer news. City Football Group were once again active as well as some major first team additions were all but wrapped up. Here is your complete day four transfer round-up.

Adam Booker

Man City set to open fresh contract talks with centre-back

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Danny Lardner

Man City have 'enough money' for La Liga centre-back - Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City will have 'enough money' at their disposal to complete a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, according to the Spanish outlet Diario AS.

Danny Lardner

Man City join Manchester United in sending 'firm offer' for French left-back - player has visited 'several training grounds'

Manchester City and Manchester United have both sent 'firm offers' to the representative of highly-rated Angers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri this week, according to the latest reports from France.

Freddie Pye