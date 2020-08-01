Man City 'monitoring' whether Bayern Munich star signs new contract - Chelsea also interested

Manchester City and Chelsea are amongst a host of clubs monitoring whether Bayern Munich star David Alaba signs a new contract at the club, according to the Telegraph.

The Austrian has been at the Bavarian giants since 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and one Champions League. But recently, the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away - after his current contract runs out in 2021.

The Telegraph say City are one of the main clubs interested in if the defender may become available. One of the main reasons for this could be his incredible versatility; with Alaba being able to play in both centre-back and left-back - both problem positions of late for the club.

Since joining the club, Alaba has made 463 total appearances, scoring 41 goals and assisting 60 times.

