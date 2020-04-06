Manchester City have been ‘moving more concretely’ for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar (21), according to reports from L'Equipe as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly preparing for bids for Aouar from numerous European clubs, including Manchester City and Juventus. The midfielder has recorded nine goals and seven assists in all competitions this season for Lyon, who sit 7th in France's top division.

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

With David Silva's contract expiring this year, Aouar may feel that a gap in the squad will give him the opportunity to earn more minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Aouar made the decision to remain at Lyon last summer, stating an objective to appear for the French national team at the 2020 European Championships. With the competition postponed until 2021, City's interest may give the 21-year-old better odds of joining the French squad.

(Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP)

One concern for City's hopes of signing Aouar will be their ban from European football, handed to the club in February. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is pending a decision on whether or not to uphold the ban.

