Man City 'moving' to trigger buy-back clause of former midfielder

Manchester City are reportedly 'moving' to trigger the clause in the contract of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, allowing Pep Guardiola to bring the player back to Manchester for £25 million, according to Globo Esporte via Sport Witness.

Douglas Luiz joined the Citizens from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in July of 2017 for a reported £10M, spending the subsequent two-years on loan at Girona. It was believed that Pep Guardiola wanted the midfielder to be a part of his squad for the 2019/20 season, but complications over a work permit meant that the only way for Luiz to be eligible to play in England was to be sold.

Because of the player's high transfer fee upon his move to Aston Villa, he met the required points total to be granted a work permit. After an impressive season with the Villans in which Luiz played 36 Premier League games, City are reportedly ready to resign the young midfielder.

The player's brother reacted to the reports made on GloboEsporte's Twitter with: "Favela won, God bless you brother!", sparking further speculation that this deal could well have legs.

However, more recent reports made by John Percy in the Telegraph have stated that Man City have no plans to trigger Douglas Luiz's buy-back clause this summer and that it is likely that Aston Villa will offer the player a new contract ahead of the new season.

