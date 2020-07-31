City Xtra
Man City player nears exit after Portuguese club opens talks about €12m deal

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon have been in close negotiations for youngster Pedro Porro (20), who is seeking a two-year loan deal at the Portuguese club, according to O Jogo as relayed by Sport Witness. 

There is some debate as to whether Lisbon can match City’s £12 million buy out clause, with the club not wanting to pay higher than €10 million.

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

The Spanish right-back signed for City in 2019 for a fee of around £11 million, however he was immediately loaned to La Liga team Real Valladoid. Since then he has made 11 appearances for the club, and finished the season in a respectable 13th.

The Portuguese team want to bolster their defence, and they feel like the youngster could be a good addition. As relayed by Sport Witness, his salary will be split between the two clubs, with the deal likely to be finalised once the medical has been complete at the club.

