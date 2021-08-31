Man City 'Negotiating' Midfielder Sale With La Liga Club - Player Subject of Heavy Interest

Espanyol are trying to seal a permanent deal for Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Herrera joined City in early 2017 from Atlético Venezuela, and upon his arrival, the Venezuelan international was promptly loaned out to New York City on a two-year loan.

Following his time with the MLS outfit, the 23-year-old embarked on a six-month loan move to Spanish side Huesca, and following an impressive showing in Spain’s Segunda División, Herrera was recruited by Granada, where he plied his trade for two seasons.

Throughout his time with Granada, Herrera developed a reputation as a consistent and well-rounded versatile midfielder, however, with his path to City’s first-team seemingly non-existent, he could be on the verge of leaving the club ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report from Spanish outlet Esports RAC1, City and Espanyol are 'negotiating' over a deal for Herrera, who has three years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, the La Liga side are hoping to secure a permanent deal for the Herrera, though it is understood that Espanyol have not yet met City’s asking price for the midfielder.

Moreover, it has since emerged that Herrera was in Barcelona on Tuesday undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Espanyol, with the Spanish side hopeful of reaching an agreement despite there being 'a few hitches' in negotiations, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Following on from this, Sport Witness also highlight that Espanyol are 'fighting' to finalise an agreement to acquire Herrera’s services, however, it has been added that the La Guaira-born star has proposals from other clubs, suggesting that should Espanyol be unable to strike a deal with City, they may miss out on their key target.

As per Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions value Herrer in the vicinity of around £20 million, and should Herrera depart the club for a fee in this region, this would represent excellent business for the club from a financial standpoint.

Furthermore, according to the latest information, it appears that Herrera will be departing City sooner rather than later, and a deadline day move looks entirely plausible.

