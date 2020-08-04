Man City negotiating with Rangers over fee for forward - contract already signed

Manchester City's pursuit of the sport's best upcoming stars shows no signs of abating - with Rangers forward Adedire Mebude (16) the latest prodigy set to join the Premier League side, reports FootyInsider24/7.

City have signed a number of teenage prospects in recent months, such as Brazilian full-back Yan Couto (18) and Spanish striker Pablo Moreno (18) from Juventus.

The most recent addition to the list appears to be Scotland youth international Mebude. The teenager has turned down a deal to remain with Steven Gerrard's SPL side, and has instead opted for a scholarship contract with City.

When Mebude turns 17, the contract will become professional. The sum mooted as a compensation figure due to Rangers is said to be around £100,000.

Prior to City's success, social media reports suggested that several Bundesliga teams had been considering a move for the young striker as well.

It is likely that Mebude will join City's Under-18 in the summer, with the ambition to break into the Under-23s as soon as possible.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra