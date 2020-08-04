City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City negotiating with Rangers over fee for forward - contract already signed

markgough96

Manchester City's pursuit of the sport's best upcoming stars shows no signs of abating - with Rangers forward Adedire Mebude (16) the latest prodigy set to join the Premier League side, reports FootyInsider24/7.

City have signed a number of teenage prospects in recent months, such as Brazilian full-back Yan Couto (18) and Spanish striker Pablo Moreno (18) from Juventus.

The most recent addition to the list appears to be Scotland youth international Mebude. The teenager has turned down a deal to remain with Steven Gerrard's SPL side, and has instead opted for a scholarship contract with City.

When Mebude turns 17, the contract will become professional. The sum mooted as a compensation figure due to Rangers is said to be around £100,000. 

Prior to City's success, social media reports suggested that several Bundesliga teams had been considering a move for the young striker as well.

It is likely that Mebude will join City's Under-18 in the summer, with the ambition to break into the Under-23s as soon as possible.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The City Xtra Podcast | #8 - New Kits, Transfer Updates, and a Real Test

We're back with another episode of The City Xtra Podcast! In this week's episode we look at Manchester City's transfer business, the new home and away kits, and how we're going to prepare to face Real Madrid.

City Xtra

Serie A giants an 'enticing' option for Man City midfielder - former club a 'formidable opponent' in the bidding

David Silva (34) is currently deliberating what to do next in his career. Lazio are willing to offer the Spaniard €6m over two seasons (including bonuses), however his former club Valencia may try and sway his decision.

Sam Puddephatt

Breaking: Ferran Torres signs Man City contract - paperwork and medicals completed

Ferran Torres has signed his Manchester City contract, with all the necessary paperwork and medicals completed in Barcelona on Tuesday morning, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

Man City centre-back offered a new contract - future 'in the hands' of his agent

Eric Garcia (19) is currently stalling after Manchester City offered him a new contract. The Spanish defender is taking a while to review his potential options with his agent, Iván de la Peña, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sam Puddephatt

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both interested in Man City youngster

Manchester City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds is subject to interest over the Pennines, from both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Harry Winters

Man City to send top officials to Barcelona to oversee the signing of La Liga star

Ferran Torres will undergo his Manchester City medical at a clinic in Barcelona 'first thing' on Tuesday, with the club's top officials all present according to David Alonso as relayed by El Transistor.

Freddie Pye

Contract On The Table For Man City Star - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #7

From youth incomings to legends departing, today's transfer rumours had it all. With a hectic day of potential buys and sales, there's a lot to cover in today's transfer round-up.

harryasiddall

Man City 'pressing' for Barcelona full-back - however player is reluctant to move

Manchester City are reportedly 'pressing' for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

"Then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment" - Man City target hints on his future plans

As we wait for the official announcement on Ferran Torres’ move to Manchester City, the 20-year-old has spoken with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague in an interview for BBC Sport about numerous things - including his mentality and ambitions as a player.

Harry Winters

'I am learning English' - Man City target dropped a huge hint about his future a week ago

Manchester City's pursuit of Valencia's Ferran Torres looks set for success, and the Spaniard has admitted he is already learning English.

markgough96