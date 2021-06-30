Man City Not Interested In Negotiating With European Club Following Broken Relationship

Manchester City have a rocky history with Italian club Napoli, and are unwilling to negotiate with them again, according to the latest information.

Manchester City's recent history with Napoli has been complex, to say the least.

A good-as-done deal to sign Jorginho from them back in 2018 collapsed at the last minute, when Napoli decided to sell the Italian to Manchester City's Premier League rivals Chelsea instead for a higher fee.

If that incident didn't leave a bad enough taste in the mouths of Manchester City bosses, Napoli's high asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly last summer only soured the relationship further, although it did leave the door open for Ruben Dias to sign instead.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

It looks like that has meant that Manchester City's board are no longer interested in signing players from the Naples side, according to a report from Football Italia.

That includes Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruíz (25), who has been linked with Manchester City several times in the past. The playmaker replaced Jorginho at Napoli and has since become a regular in their team.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly an "admirer" of his compatriot, who is valued at around £50 million. But, if these reports are to be believed, the Manchester City manager will have to make do with alternative targets.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, owner and chairman of Napoli, has a reputation for being a tough negotiator who gets good prices for his players. A few weeks ago, it was reported that he had decided not to negotiate with Manchester City anymore after being frustrated by their abandoned pursuit of Koulibaly.

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

Aside from Koulibaly and Ruíz, Manchester City have been linked with multiple Napoli players in the past. Last summer, some short-lived rumours indicated that there was a plan to bring Dries Mertens to the Etihad Stadium, which of course never materialised.

However, Manchester City fans will likely not be too disappointed to hear that their club will no longer be coveting players from the side at the heart of two recent drawn-out and ultimately disappointing transfer sagas.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra