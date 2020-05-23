Man City not looking to sell star player this summer - player also wants to stay

Manchester City have no plans to sell star striker Sergio Agüero this summer, with the Argentine not eager to leave himself, according to a report by CalcioNapoli as relayed by Sport Witness.

In recent weeks, stories linking Sergio Agüero to Italian giants Napoli have emerged; where it was claimed the striker's agent made contact with the club. Them rumours were rubbished later in the same day, when his agent released a statement saying he'd made no contact with Napoli, and Agüero was happy where he was.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

CalcioNapoli's report now backs up Agüero's agents comments - saying City have no intentions of selling their record-scorer this summer. The 31-year-old's contract with the Blues expires next season, and it's widely expected he will rejoin his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina.

It's also reported that Agüero himself is not thinking of leaving the club just yet. This season, he and Gabriel Jesus have shared the striker spot in all four competitions for City; with his most memorable goal being the opener in the Carabao Cup final.

