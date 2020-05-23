City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City not looking to sell star player this summer - player also wants to stay

harryasiddall

Manchester City have no plans to sell star striker Sergio Agüero this summer, with the Argentine not eager to leave himself, according to a report by CalcioNapoli as relayed by Sport Witness.

In recent weeks, stories linking Sergio Agüero to Italian giants Napoli have emerged; where it was claimed the striker's agent made contact with the club. Them rumours were rubbished later in the same day, when his agent released a statement saying he'd made no contact with Napoli, and Agüero was happy where he was. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

CalcioNapoli's report now backs up Agüero's agents comments - saying City have no intentions of selling their record-scorer this summer. The 31-year-old's contract with the Blues expires next season, and it's widely expected he will rejoin his boyhood club Independiente in Argentina. 

It's also reported that Agüero himself is not thinking of leaving the club just yet. This season, he and Gabriel Jesus have shared the striker spot in all four competitions for City; with his most memorable goal being the opener in the Carabao Cup final. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City in a 'transfer tussle' with Juventus and Inter Milan for Barcelona star

Manchester City are set to face competition from Juventus and Inter Milan for the signing of Barcelona star, Nelson Semedo.

Hamish MacRae

Man City join race for £70m-rated Bundesliga midfielder - Pep Guardiola known to be admirer

Manchester City have joined several top European clubs in the race for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

British tabloid newspaper admits error in Man City reporting - still maintains error in 'corrected' headline

The Daily Express have released a statement on Thursday, admitting an error in their reporting during Vincent Kompany's testimonial in September 2019.

Freddie Pye

by

Greenjob

Real Madrid make enquiries for Man City striker - Premier League club do not want to sell

Real Madrid and Inter have both made enquiries for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, however the Premier League side do not want to sell the Argentine this summer, according to Nico Schira.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Man City players and staff set to return to training

Manchester City's first team players and staff are returning to training on Friday 22nd of May.

Nathan Allen

If Leipzig want Angelino they should pay up - A Week in the City

With footballing normality comes the utter abnormality of the media storm which forever surrounds the game. So let’s don our protective 3M facemasks (other facemask suppliers are available… I think) and get stuck into a Week in the City!

Joe Butterfield

Man City star's shirt number decided as Bayern Munich move edges ever closer

Leroy Sané is set to sign a five year deal at German giants Bayern Munich - and his shirt number has even now be decided.

Matt Astbury

Revealed: First look at the final design for Man City 2020/21 third kit

FootyHeadlines have released details of the third kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan considering a move for Man City striker if star man leaves the club

If Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez leaves the club this summer, they are considering a move for Sergio Agüero.

Nathan Allen

Man City to return to group training this week - phase one of testing provides all clear

Manchester City are set to return to full group training on Friday morning, after the club and players were given the green light following mass testing at the CFA on Monday morning.

Freddie Pye