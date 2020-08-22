SI.com
Man City not making 'concrete steps' in Kalidou Koulibaly pursuit - entourage continue to press

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are not making 'concrete steps' in their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, however the relevant officials are continuing to press for a favourable move, according to the latest reports.

It's becoming very difficult to track where this transfer stands, although one can only stick to the lines being brought across by the more reliable journalists on the situation. That being said, despite the apparent progression being made in negotiations for the 29-year-old, corners of the Italian press continue to bring across the suggestion that all may not be what it seems.

According to Italian journalist Marco Giordano, Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has been clear about Kalidou Koulibaly: Without a 'great offer', he will not move - well that's certainly been clear throughout the whole process. Giordano does however claim that Manchester City are 'not making concrete steps' in their pursuit of the defender, however their entourage, who we can only presume means the club's officials or intermediaries involved in negotiations, are pushing to lower the price.

liverpool-fc-v-ssc-napoli-group-e-uefa-champions-league

This transfer could become clearer next week, as we exclusively revealed that the initial intention from the club was to push for a deal within the next 10 days. However, with Napoli seemingly losing the race for their number one defensive target to replace Koulibaly - Gabriel of Lille - some are raising concerns for the hopes of securing the Senegalese international for the intended sum.

Be sure to join us tomorrow for yet more Kalidou Koulibaly information with very little progress or grounding to some extent...

