Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

harryasiddall

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

A lot of reports have arose this week regarding potential deals to bring footballing legend Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium. Barcelona are claiming the clause in the Argentine's contract that allowed him to leave for free, expired in June. That means Manchester City may have to strike a financial deal with the La Liga giants.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One scenario reported was involving Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus in a deal, with the club valuing him at £100 million. However, Jack Gaughan of the Mail states that Manchester City are not thinking of that as a possibility.

Two other names mentioned were Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, but again, the club are unsurprisingly not interested in letting them go. But with Lionel Messi's £700 million release clause, Manchester City will have to strike some sort of deal to suit Barcelona's asking price.

