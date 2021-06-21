Man City 'Notice Progress' of Premier League Defensive Midfielder - Club Could Look to Intensify Interest Next Summer

Manchester City have reportedly taken 'notice' of the impressive Leeds United defensive midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, according to the latest information from England.

There has been some element of feeling over the past few weeks that Manchester City officials could look into the possibility of signing a new defensive midfielder this summer, with Fernandinho expected to leave at the end of next season.

Despite the signing of Rodrigo from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, club officials still appear eager to secure a more like-for-like replacement for the club's veteran Brazilian captain.

One name that has emerged recently is Leeds United's impressive Kalvin Phillips - who has also been catching the eyes of many while away with England on international duty at the summer's European Championships.

This is according to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, who writes that the 'progress' of Kalvin Phillips at Leeds United has 'not escaped notice' over at the Etihad Stadium over the past nine months.

But despite the potential for admiration there, defensive midfield is not expected to be a 'priority' among club officials during the summer transfer window, with centre-forward and attacking midfield ahead in that particular pecking order.

Other reported targets in the defensive midfield position have included the likes of Brighton's Yves Bissouma, Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria, and West Ham's Declan Rice - however the latter is likely to be way outside of Manchester City's price bracket for this position.

Manchester City could look to revisit the defensive midfield recruitment next summer, when it is expected that Fernandinho will leave the club, having agreed to extending his contract beyond the end of this season - according to the latest reliable information.

While Rodri is not expected to leave the club, or have his game time severely hindered by a more natural successor to Fernandinho, scouts around the first-team will almost certainly look to secure added depth to the role.

