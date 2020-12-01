Man City now in 'advanced negotiations' with Argentine winger - player set to join in June 2021

Manchester City are reportedly making significant advances on Estudiantes winger, Dario Sarmiento (17). A transfer is imminent - with negotiations nearly complete according to El Dia, as translated by Sport Witness.

City bosses are claimed to have already sent contracts over to be 'considered' by the players club lawyers, with a deal expected very soon.

With a focus on bringing youth prospects to the club from around the world, Sarmiento is exactly what Manchester City are looking for. The young winger has grown through the Estudiantes academy since 2009, and has been likened to non-other than Lionel Messi with his pace, agility and skill.

Additional reporting from Cesar Luis Merlo, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on Monday night, confirmed the nature of the negotiations as being 'advanced'. It was claimed that an opening bid stood at around €19 million including add-ons, and that should an agreement be reached between all parties, the player would arrive in June, 2021 upon turning 18 years old.

Sarmiento was handed his debut by former Barcelona defender turned manager, Milito, who was immediately impressed with the youngster’s confidence against players far more experienced than him.

Over the past two seasons, the talent has gone on to make 12 appearances for the first team – not too bad for a 16/17-year-old. Will we see Dario at the Etihad soon?

