Man City Offer Real Madrid Star Contract - Deal 'Reassessed' in 2023 With Option For MLS Switch

Manchester City are willing to offer Sergio Ramos a two-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports.

The defender is set to become a free agent after 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires on June 30, Real Madrid have confirmed.

After leading La Casa Blanca to 22 trophies, the 35-year-old is assessing his options with some of Europe's elite clubs chasing his signature as the Spaniard would prove to be an invaluable asset to any side with a winning mentality.

Despite the heavy interest in the four-time Champions League winner's services, there are only a few clubs that can afford to match his wage expectations, which could prove to be a turning point in a race to land the former Sevilla man.

READ MORE: "My Heart Says He's Going To Stay..." - Man City Star's Mother Opens Up On Player's Future

READ MORE: Man City Full-Back Completes Summer Transfer

According to sources close to ESPN, Manchester City are ready to offer Ramos a two-year deal with the added possibility of moving to the United States in 2023 and joining MLS side New York City FC, a rising member of the City Football Group.

Interestingly, the report ESPN further states that there have been concerns about the impact on his family should Ramos make the switch to Manchester.

The likes of PSG and Bayern Munich have also vested their interest in the centre-half's signature, and thought strengthening their backline isn't the priority for either side, but both have held talks with the Spaniard's entourage.

READ MORE: Man City and Aston Villa 'Agree' to £88M Deal for Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Crucial Injury Updates On Man City Duo

There were suggestions that the possibility of Ramos practising his trade in Manchester were reliant on Aymeric Laporte sealing an exit this summer, with the 27-year-old looking for a move after often being overlooked by City manager Pep Guardiola last season.

Moreover, there have been contrasting claims regarding City's stance on Ramos this summer, with reports from Spain suggesting that the Premier League champions are interested in the defender, owing majorly to Guardiola, who believes that the five-time La Liga champion's leadership qualities will help his current set of centre-backs.

However, reports from Goal and Manchester Evening News have maintained that City will not pursue a move for Ramos and would rather bolster their attacking options by signing the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, both of whom have been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra